Odell, Sarahjane "Sally"
1943 - 2020
Sarahjane "Sally" Odell, age 76, passed away at her home on December 17, 2019. Sally was born in Washington D.C. on July 31, 1943. Sally enjoyed working with children. She was a creative and dedicated teacher of kindergarten and first grade children at Highland and Winterset Columbus Public Schools until her retirement. World wide travel began early in her life with her parents and it became one of her life long passions. She visited every continent in her lifetime with many visits to Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Borneo, Hong Kong, Europe, Central and South America to name a few. Domestically, she loved Hawaii and Alaska. A love and respect for all animals expressed itself in her dedication as a Columbus Zoo Docent for upwards of 20 years. Sally could always be found at the Gorilla exhibit where she knew each and every individual by name. She enjoyed educating zoo visitors about the gorillas. She was trained by the head keeper of Great Apes and volunteered in the gorilla diet kitchen preparing nutritious food for the gorillas. Sally served on numerous Docent committees and made many lifelong friends. She was also active in Partners in Conservation (PIC), a zoo outreach project in Rwanda. She had endless love for animals, particularly her own, which included dogs, cats, birds and turtles. Sally was one of the sweetest, most gentile souls, who could converse with anyone about most any subject. She easily made friends and was a person you could count on. She had an endearing personality, a sharp wit, and a beautiful smile. Sally was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Madelyn Odell; and her lifelong special friend Penny Varga. A Celebration of her Life will take place in the summer at the Columbus Zoo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Zoo & Aquarium for the care and keeping of the Great Apes at https://give.columbuszoo.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020