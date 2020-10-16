Patel, Saroj P.
1947 - 2020
On October 15, 2020, Saroj P Patel passed away peacefully at age 73. Saroj is survived by her husband, Praful Patel and her three daughters, Bela, Mala and Priti and 8 grandkids. She is also survived by her Brothers, Ramesh and Surender and her sisters, Chandrika and Ila. She was a kind, loving and caring mother not just for her children but for many others in her family. She was an easy-going person who lived in the present and tried not to dwell in the past and encouraged others around her to live similarly. Her grandkids adored her and always found a safe haven in her home and arms. She always cared extensively and stayed connected with her siblings and their families. She was quick to befriend people in her community and developed caring bonds and maintained lifelong relationships with many of her friends. Saroj and Praful had a very welcoming nature and were quick to offer help in their extended community. She was a person of faith and found comfort in her Hindu Religion. She was born in Deesa, her native village in Gujarat. She studied Political Science and always stayed aware of current news and sports events till the last day of her life. She immigrated to US in 1979 after getting married on 12 May, 1969. She was hard-working and toiled with her husband in several businesses to help the family get to a comfortable life. Saroj and Praful travelled all around the world and enjoyed vacations with family and friends. There was never a month during their retired years without travel plans. Some quotes from her grandchildren, "She was the most loving person they ever met, it was their second home". "She loved to joke around with you and kept you in good humor, and she never let you go hungry. Whenever I asked her to cook any of my favorites and she would always do it". "Saroj Ba's Parathas are the best". "She always gave me the most thoughtful gifts, like the polka dot blanket that I still sleep with in college." "She made the best enchiladas". "Ba and I bonded over our interest for crochet". In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of Saroj Patel to Pulmonary Fibrosis research at Mayo Clinic. Donations can be made by phone, 855-852-8129 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC
. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rutherford funeral home in Powell, Ohio. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 between 3 and 5 PM EST. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
.