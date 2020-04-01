Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Saunders Carson


1935 - 2020
Saunders Carson Obituary
Carson, Saunders
1935 - 2020
Deacon Saunders Wiseman Carson, age 84. Sunrise August 21, 1935 and Sunset March 29, 2020. Services can be streamed at 10am Saturday, April 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chillicothe or Trinity Baptist Church Facebook pages. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Saunders Carson's name to Diabetes Association, Love a Child and Trinity Baptist Youth Association. Arrangements entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CARSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
