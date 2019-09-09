|
|
Corbin, Saundra
1941 - 2019
Saundra L Corbin, 77, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sept. 5, 2019. She was born November 17, 1941 in Powell, OH to the late Dwight and Irene (Jackson) McCormick. Saundra is survived by her son, Jerry (Lynne) Corbin; sister, Sharon Kaye (Alan) Sulser; grandson, Seth (Megan) Braddock; nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry L Corbin. Family and friends will receive visitors on Friday, Sept. 13 from 6-8 pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14 at 10am. Graveside ceremony will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019