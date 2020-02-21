Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra Shull


1951 - 2020
Saundra Shull Obituary
Shull, Saundra
1951 - 2020
Saundra Shull, age 69, of Grove City, passed away February 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born February 5, 1951 to the late Ray and Irene McCoy. Saundra worked with her daughter at Relax Wellness Day Spa. She was preceded in death daughter Rennie Shull. She is survived by her husband, Ernest "Ernie" Shull; daughter, Sonia (Keith) Albers; grandchildren, Chase and Brandon Colony; sister, Glendene Brandstetter; brothers, Hanson (Lilly) McCoy and Johnny McCoy; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Sunday from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 12 PM Monday. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
