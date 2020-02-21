|
Shull, Saundra
1951 - 2020
Saundra Shull, age 69, of Grove City, passed away February 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born February 5, 1951 to the late Ray and Irene McCoy. Saundra worked with her daughter at Relax Wellness Day Spa. She was preceded in death daughter Rennie Shull. She is survived by her husband, Ernest "Ernie" Shull; daughter, Sonia (Keith) Albers; grandchildren, Chase and Brandon Colony; sister, Glendene Brandstetter; brothers, Hanson (Lilly) McCoy and Johnny McCoy; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Sunday from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 12 PM Monday. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020