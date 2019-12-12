|
|
Woods, Saundra
1948 - 2019
Saundra D. Woods, age 71. Sunrise October 17, 1948 and Sunset December 7, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The WOODS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019