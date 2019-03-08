The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Scott Andrew Staley Obituary
Staley, Scott Andrew
1987 - 2019
Scott Andrew Staley, 32, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Columbus, Scott was an auto mechanic who was loved by many. He is lovingly survived by his father and best buddy, Allen Staley; his loving mother, Alice Carr; his two children, Hope Mary May and Logan Allen Staley; paternal brothers, Sam and Wes Staley; uncle, Larry (Nancy) and family; aunts, Donna (Tom) and family and Linda and family; maternal aunts, Linda Mc Comas, Leatha Blevins, Violet Weber and Margo Kuhn; maternal brother, Devon Weber; best buds, Adam and family and Chris and family; also a host of great aunts and uncles, many cousins and friends. A special thanks to his neighbors Erica and John who opened their hearts and home to Scott. "To the best son, my cat, my dude, my bro, my heart, my love and friend. You always had a hug and kiss for me every time we met and I love you every time we talked. We ended every sentence with I love you." Thanks bro-Dad. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Oh 43204 from 4-6 p.m. with a service to celebrate Scott's life to follow at 6 p.m. To leave online condolences and memories please visit www.heartandhope.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
