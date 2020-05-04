Brown, Scott
Scott D. Brown, age 54, passed on May 2, 2020. Scott was born August 9, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Patrick and Patricia (DiLoreto) Brown. Preceded in death by his brother Victor Brown and sister Shelley Brown. Scott is survived by his two loving sons, Zachary and Nathan Brown, Denver, CO; his dear cousin, Nick Ward, Hebron ,OH; and his niece and nephew, Michael Safreed, Newark, OH and Sarah Safreed, Lancaster, OH; and many others who loved him dearly. Scott was a man of Christ and followed his faith closely. Always putting others before himself, Scott helped with the BCYA, the Bloom Carroll youth athletics whom his sons played sports for making sure the fields were always something to be proud of. Scott also loved to work on old cars building them from top to bottom and riding his motorcycle all over these roads. Scott was an avid handy man, never left a stone unturned always getting his hands into something. Private services will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. A public celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BCYA to ensure that the players of Bloom Carroll continue to play out Scott's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.