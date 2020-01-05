|
|
Ulm, Scott C.
1969 - 2020
Scott C. Ulm, C.M.A., age 50, of Shawnee Hills, Ohio, went to his Heavenly Home unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 of a sudden cardiac event. Born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Carl and Darlene Ulm, Scott graduated from Lancaster (OH) High School, Class of 1989. He attained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo and his Masters, Business Administration degree from Capital University. Scott enjoyed a lengthy career at Huntington National Bank most recently as VP-Corporate Finance. He was an active member, usher and Finance Committee Chair of Dublin Community Church. He was also a member of the International Managerial Accounting Association. In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Shirley Jean Coomes and sister-in-law Marla Jo Bowie. Scott is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Katy Ulm; his children: Nathan Ulm, a Junior at Lake Forest College, Cameron Ulm, a Senior at Dublin Jerome High School and Kali Ulm, a Sophomore at Dublin Jerome High School; his sister Kim (Scott) Hall; his brother Chris Ulm; nieces and nephews: Sarah Hastings, Brittany Hastings, Daniel Hall, Jared Bowie and Justine Bowie; aunts and uncles: Reverend Don and Kathie Bojens, Harold and Marcie Chaney and Ed and Mary Talbott, and their families, and many amazing friends. Family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00p.m. TUESDAY at the DUBLIN COMMUNITY CHURCH, 81 West Bridge Street, Dublin, OH 43017 where his Funeral Service will be held 1:30p.m. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2020 with The Reverend Robert Tussing and The Reverend Lisa Bowersock, officiating. Private family burial will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Dublin Community Church, Abiding Faith Fund, 81 W. Bridge St., Dublin, OH 43017. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please share your favorite memory of Scott or send your condolences to his family by visiting www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020