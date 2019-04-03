|
|
Cavanagh, Scott
1963 - 2019
Scott Cavanagh, 56, passed away on March 27, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 24, 1963 in New York City, son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Gilmore) Cavanagh. Also preceded in death by his sister Dawn Cavanagh. He lived in many places growing up, but remained in Central Ohio after graduating from Otterbein College, where he met his wife of 27 years, Judy Janusz. Scott had a charismatic personality with many interests and hobbies. He especially enjoyed tennis, music, spending time with friends and family, following the Celtics, Mets and Vikings and his memorabilia collections. He was a talented writer and journalist with work featured in numerous publications. Scott is survived by wife, Judy Cavanagh; sister, Susan Dzieciolowski (Frank); brother, Brian Cavanagh; niece, Sandy Dzieciolowski; nephew, Christopher Cavanagh (Kristy); grandnephews, Matthew Cavanagh and Joseph Cavanagh; grandniece, Ryleigh Cavanagh; "New York" and "St. Louis" cousins. A celebration of his life is planned for Thursday, April 11 at the Gallo's Tap Room Bethel Road location. Friends and family are invited to stop in throughout the evening as we remember happy times and raise a glass in honor of our much loved and missed Scotty. Memorial donations may be made in Scott's name to one of the following charities: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio (www.bbbscentralohio.org), Mid-Ohio Foodbank (www.midohiofoodbank.org), Canine Collective (www.caninecollective.org), Ohio Wildlife Center (www.ohiowildlifecenter.org). Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019