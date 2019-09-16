The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Concord Cemetery
Grove City, OH
View Map
Scott Davis


1957 - 2019
Scott Davis Obituary
Davis, Scott
1957 - 2019
Scott Davis, age 61, passed away suddenly on September 13, 2019. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother and will be missed by so many people. He was a hilarious, kind, caring and compassionate man who was always there for others in their time of need. Scott loved the outdoors whether that was fishing, camping, skiing, or simply sitting on the porch smoking a cigar. He was an active member in the AA community and had just received his 34-year sobriety chip. He was extremely proud of that accomplishment. Another outstanding accomplishment was graduating from the James A. Rhodes State College with an Associate's Degree in Respiratory Care on May 3, 2014. After years of working in the telecommunication industry, Scott fulfilled his passion to serve others and positively impacted many lives while doing what he loved. He became a Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) after receiving his degree and went on to work at Mt. Carmel East Hospital and Diley Ridge Medical Center. Scott is preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Davis, and beloved cat Sammy. Survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Linda; son, Jason; daughters, Megan (Michael) Downey and Mikalyn (Ben) Huffman; granddaughter, Finleigh; step-children, Andrew Wyman (Kayla), Adam Wyman (Anna), Leah (Tim) George; mother, Marilyn Davis; siblings, Steve (Vicki) Davis, Susan Davis, Randy Davis, Jennifer (Chris) Chapin, Jim (Suzanne) Davis; parents-in-law, Jim and Betty Luikart; his furry children, Freddie and Bo; along with numerous nieces, nephews, coworkers, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH, where the funeral service will then be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Dr. Carl Wiley and Pastor Jeff Greenway officiating. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery in Grove City, OH immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Center of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Scott's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo and view his tribute video. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
