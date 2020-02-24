Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Johnson


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Scott
1967 - 2020
Scott A. Johnson, 52, passed away February 16, 2020. He was born July 20, 1967 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late James and Judy (Bennett) Johnson. Scott was retired from Johnson's Tree Service and he was a retired member of the Average Motorcycle Club. Scott is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Tia Blankenship; son, Scottie Johnson Jr. (Cheyenne Dunn); grandchildren, Scottie Johnson III, Samantha and Charlie Sharp; brother, James Johnson; sister, Sandy Gaines; 2 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great-nieces, and 3 great-nephews. Calling Hours are on Wednesday February 26 from 4-7pm at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, located at 403 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio where the funeral service will be held Thursday 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Spring Banks Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -