Johnson, Scott
1967 - 2020
Scott A. Johnson, 52, passed away February 16, 2020. He was born July 20, 1967 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late James and Judy (Bennett) Johnson. Scott was retired from Johnson's Tree Service and he was a retired member of the Average Motorcycle Club. Scott is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Tia Blankenship; son, Scottie Johnson Jr. (Cheyenne Dunn); grandchildren, Scottie Johnson III, Samantha and Charlie Sharp; brother, James Johnson; sister, Sandy Gaines; 2 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great-nieces, and 3 great-nephews. Calling Hours are on Wednesday February 26 from 4-7pm at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, located at 403 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio where the funeral service will be held Thursday 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Spring Banks Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020