Logan, Scott
1945 - 2019
Scott Logan, age 74. Sunrise November 17, 1945 and Sunset December 12, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St.. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The Logan Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019