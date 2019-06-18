Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott McMillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott McMillen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott McMillen Obituary
McMillen, Scott
Scott Anthony McMillen, age 46, died May 21, 2019 of diabetic complications. Born on June 6, 1972. Survived by daughter, Lauren Carol McMillen; beloved dog, Buddy; parents, Mark and Sharon McMillen; sister, Jennifer (Carl); brother, Brian. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Graduated from Hilliard Davidson in 1991, where he excelled at wrestling. Employed many years at McMillen Paving. He loved the OSU Buckeyes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nascar, boating and fishing on Lake Erie, Scuba diving. Raced late model cars at Mansfield and Columbus. Calling hours will be 2-4 pm with service at 4 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Deacon Tom Rowlands from St. Margaret Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Madison County Animal Shelter. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now