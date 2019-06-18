|
|
McMillen, Scott
Scott Anthony McMillen, age 46, died May 21, 2019 of diabetic complications. Born on June 6, 1972. Survived by daughter, Lauren Carol McMillen; beloved dog, Buddy; parents, Mark and Sharon McMillen; sister, Jennifer (Carl); brother, Brian. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Graduated from Hilliard Davidson in 1991, where he excelled at wrestling. Employed many years at McMillen Paving. He loved the OSU Buckeyes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nascar, boating and fishing on Lake Erie, Scuba diving. Raced late model cars at Mansfield and Columbus. Calling hours will be 2-4 pm with service at 4 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Deacon Tom Rowlands from St. Margaret Catholic Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Madison County Animal Shelter. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019