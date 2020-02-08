Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Moore Obituary
Moore, Scott
1962 - 2020
Scott Richard Moore, 57, of Westerville, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Renee McRary. They shared 20 loving years together. He was born on October 27, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio to Elizabeth Herbein and Arthur V. Moore. He was a graduate of Northland High School and Franklin University. He worked as an application developer at Bank One, Chase Bank, and Key Bank for his entire career. Scott enjoyed golf, Star Trek, the Steelers, old TV shows, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, photobombing skills, love of sports, kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, and good nature. Scott is survived by his wife, Renee McRary; children, David (Laura) Moore of Granville and Lindsey Moore of Columbus; grandchildren Annabelle and Emmy; the family dog, Abby; parents, Elizabeth (Bil) Herbein of Columbus and Arthur (Cindy) Moore of Dade City, FL; sister, Carol (Tim) Grabor of Tiffin; and brother, Jeff (Roberta) Moore of Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Drive, Westerville with visitation from 2-3pm followed by lunch and conversation from 3-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the G.I.S.T. support and research organization www.gistsupport.org/about-gist-support-international/donate/. To share condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -