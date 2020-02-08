|
Moore, Scott
1962 - 2020
Scott Richard Moore, 57, of Westerville, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Renee McRary. They shared 20 loving years together. He was born on October 27, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio to Elizabeth Herbein and Arthur V. Moore. He was a graduate of Northland High School and Franklin University. He worked as an application developer at Bank One, Chase Bank, and Key Bank for his entire career. Scott enjoyed golf, Star Trek, the Steelers, old TV shows, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, photobombing skills, love of sports, kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, and good nature. Scott is survived by his wife, Renee McRary; children, David (Laura) Moore of Granville and Lindsey Moore of Columbus; grandchildren Annabelle and Emmy; the family dog, Abby; parents, Elizabeth (Bil) Herbein of Columbus and Arthur (Cindy) Moore of Dade City, FL; sister, Carol (Tim) Grabor of Tiffin; and brother, Jeff (Roberta) Moore of Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Drive, Westerville with visitation from 2-3pm followed by lunch and conversation from 3-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the G.I.S.T. support and research organization www.gistsupport.org/about-gist-support-international/donate/. To share condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020