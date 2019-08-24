|
Gilmore, Sean
1997 - 2019
It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of our Seanie Boy on August 23, 2019. Sean Gillespie Gilmore, 21, born November 8th, 1997 of Whitehall, was someone who loved fiercely, and will always be remembered for the ongoing laughter and unending joy that he brought to our lives. A proud 2016 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, Sean was a member of both the baseball team and the 2015-2016 State Championship-winning football team. Sean is survived by his parents, Robert P Gilmore and Kristin M Gilmore, Brothers Robert P Gilmore, Jr (Danielle & Zane) and Joseph R Gilmore, along with numerous family and close friends who both loved and supported him on his journey. Preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Jo Pettorini and grandparents, Carole and James G Gilmore III. Calling hours to be held on Monday August 26, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Evans Funeral Home 4171 East Livingston Avenue. Rosary service to follow. Funeral Mass to be held at 12pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Interment at St Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sean's name to the organization he so lovingly volunteered for in support of his grandma: The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio, 4900 Reed Road Columbus Ohio 43220. Rest easy bud, continue to soar in Heaven, and always remember we love you...big bunches of sugar.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019