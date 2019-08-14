|
|
McFall, Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan McFall, 49, passed on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 11, 1969 in Columbus to Creed and Pat (Harlan) McFall. His father preceded him in death. Sean is survived by his son, Shane; daughter, Julia; his mother, Pat; brother, Michael; uncle, Kevin (Jennifer); nephews, Andrew and Tristian; and cousins, Cooper, Carson, Kennedy, and Kirby. Sean was an avid fisherman and dart player. There are no services scheduled at this time, however, there will be a memorial service at the Genoa Baptist Church at a later date. The family was assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to the . Their website is http://www.diabetes.org/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019