Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean McFall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Ryan McFall


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Ryan McFall Obituary
McFall, Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan McFall, 49, passed on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 11, 1969 in Columbus to Creed and Pat (Harlan) McFall. His father preceded him in death. Sean is survived by his son, Shane; daughter, Julia; his mother, Pat; brother, Michael; uncle, Kevin (Jennifer); nephews, Andrew and Tristian; and cousins, Cooper, Carson, Kennedy, and Kirby. Sean was an avid fisherman and dart player. There are no services scheduled at this time, however, there will be a memorial service at the Genoa Baptist Church at a later date. The family was assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to the . Their website is http://www.diabetes.org/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now