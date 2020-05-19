Sean Williams
1990 - 2020
Williams, Sean
1990 - 2020
Sean Williams, age 29, was called home May 13, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463). Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
MAY
26
Funeral
01:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
