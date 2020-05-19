Or Copy this URL to Share

Williams, Sean

1990 - 2020

Sean Williams, age 29, was called home May 13, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463). Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store