Selma Buford


1924 - 2019
Selma Buford Obituary
Buford, Selma
1924 - 2019
Selma Buford, age 95, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, with family by her side She was born May 24,1924 in Holly Grove, Arkansas, to the late Palmore and Willie Mae Hampton. Memorial Celebration 12 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave., where her family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Selma's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
