Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Logos Bible Church
623 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH
Selma Ruth Kelly


1934 - 2019
Selma Ruth Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Selma Ruth
1934 - 2019
Selma Ruth Kelly, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Inice (Hampshire) Wolfe. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Verlon L. Kelly; brother, John H. Wolfe; sister, Floris (Wolfe) Moran and fiancé, Wayne Maugans. Selma is survived by her sons, Mark (Nina) Kelly, Brian (Sharon) Kelly and Timothy Kelly (Linda Smith); granddaughter, Angela Kelly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Selma was raised in Avondale United Methodist Church on the Westside of Columbus where she attended regularly. She later attended Logos Bible Church where she enjoyed her extended church family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Logos Bible Church, 623 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147 with Mike Roddy officiating. Condolences can be shared at www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, 2019
