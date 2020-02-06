|
Morris, Serena Nicole
2017 - 2020
Serena N. Morris, age 2, was carried home to God by the angels on January 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Nerissa N. Distin. She is survived by her grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation 11:30AM and Celebration of Life Service 12:30PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Central Seventh Day Adventist Church, 80 S.18th Street, Cols., OH. Interment Westmoreland, Jamaica. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020