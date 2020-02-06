Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Central Seventh Day Adventist Church
80 S.18th Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Central Seventh Day Adventist Church
80 S.18th Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Serena Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Serena Nicole Morris


2017 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Serena Nicole Morris Obituary
Morris, Serena Nicole
2017 - 2020
Serena N. Morris, age 2, was carried home to God by the angels on January 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Nerissa N. Distin. She is survived by her grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation 11:30AM and Celebration of Life Service 12:30PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Central Seventh Day Adventist Church, 80 S.18th Street, Cols., OH. Interment Westmoreland, Jamaica. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Serena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -