Immell, Seth
1960 - 2019
Seth Immell of Upper Arlington passed away on July 18, 2019 at age 59. He is survived by his mother Sally, wife Tammy, son Tyler, brother Scott (Sarah) Immell and sister Stacey (Brian) Hall. He is preceded in death by his father Marlin Immell and sister-in-law Tracey Cook. He will be lovingly remembered by his in-laws Gary and Sue Cook, his sister-in-law Terry (John) Szlag and his many nieces and nephews. Seth will be remembered for his laugh and his caring and easygoing nature. In keeping with Seth's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019