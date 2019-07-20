Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Immell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth Immell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seth Immell Obituary
Immell, Seth
1960 - 2019
Seth Immell of Upper Arlington passed away on July 18, 2019 at age 59. He is survived by his mother Sally, wife Tammy, son Tyler, brother Scott (Sarah) Immell and sister Stacey (Brian) Hall. He is preceded in death by his father Marlin Immell and sister-in-law Tracey Cook. He will be lovingly remembered by his in-laws Gary and Sue Cook, his sister-in-law Terry (John) Szlag and his many nieces and nephews. Seth will be remembered for his laugh and his caring and easygoing nature. In keeping with Seth's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.