Sgt. Bruce Alan Whittaker
1967 - 2020
Sgt. Bruce Alan Whittaker, age 52, died April 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness. At this time, there will not be a funeral. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. For the full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
