|
|
Rhoden, Shaine
Shaine Edward Rhoden Sr., age 38, born October 3, 1980 and passed away May 31, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle "uncie", grandson, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his son Shaine "BooBoo" Jr., grandfather Elzie and cousins Garry and Paul Spangler. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debby; children, Kaylop, Kayla and Belly; grandson, Karson; parents, Debra (Mark) Haddox, James Patterson, Diann (Kerry) Gordon; sisters, Annie Patterson, Christin Gordon, Ashley Adams; brothers, James (Toni) Patterson, Anthony (Ashley) Patterson, Kerry Gordon Jr., Mike (Jackie) Gordon; grandparents, aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 9am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will follow at 12pm. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019