Brintlinger, Shane R.
Shane R. Brintlinger, 29, of West Jefferson, passed on March 3, 2019. He was born in Columbus on Feb. 22, 1990, to Tim (Denise) Brintlinger and Jolene (Lonnie) Castle who survive. Also surviving is the love of his life and wife, Katie-Jean. He has 4 brothers, Cody (Kelly) Woodard, Mitch Whaley, Zachary Maxwell and Cade Brintlinger; sister, Abby Castle; nieces and nephews, Cooper, Ellie, Annabell, Lukas, and Sammy Jo; special friend, Jim "Pop" (Michelle) Whaley; grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Shane was a firefighter/paramedic for the past 9 years serving with Central Twp., Clinton Twp., London FD, Jefferson Twp., Delaware FD, and Columbus Division of Fire where he was currently assigned to the Training Academy. Shane touched countless lives through his everyday interaction as a training instructor. He was passionate about athletics including, powerlifting, boxing, football, baseball, and cross fit. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 4-8 PM at Cypress Wesleyan Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway, OH 43119, where a funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday. Pastor (Uncle) Jason Meade officiating, with burial to follow in Concord Cemetery in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crisis Text Line, PO Box 1144, New York, New York 10159 in Shane's Memory. RADER MCDONALD TIDD FUNERAL HOME, West Jefferson, assisted the family. Online memories can be made at Radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019