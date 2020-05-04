Dankworth, Shannon
1962 - 2020
Shannan Rodgers Dankworth, born in Dallas, Texas on August 3, 1962, passed gracefully and peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 29, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Dankworth; her father, James A. (Scotty) Rodgers of Dallas; two sisters, Cameron Rodgers Drinkwater of Dallas and Meredith Rodgers Galloway of Seattle; one son, David Whitney Dankworth; two step-children, Courtney Dankworth Capone and Chad Dankworth; grandchildren, Leo Capone, Ada Capone, Tommy Capone, and Charles (little Charlie) Dankworth; and nieces and nephews, Caroline Drinkwater Waddles, Michael Drinkwater, John Drinkwater, Jackson Galloway, and Luke Galloway. Shannan grew up as a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas and remained connected there. She was also a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church in New Albany, Ohio. Shannan graduated from the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Shannan had a successful career as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, Smith Barney, and UBS. She was active in many community organizations, including the Columbus Museum of Art and Central Ohio Youth for Christ. She was an active parent and room mother for many years at the Columbus Academy. Shannan was a light in the world for all who knew her. She was compassionate and caring to everyone she met. She had many friends; she could make a new friend while walking her dog, Vincent, in the park, or even on a short Uber ride to the airport. If you met Shannan, she'd never forget you or your name. Her faith in God was strong, and she always looked forward to the day that she would be with God and join the loved ones who passed before her. She was an angel on Earth and is now an angel in Heaven. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna is assisting family with arrangements. Memorial Contributions can be directed to: Highland Park Presbyterian Church (Dallas), Central Ohio Youth for Christ, New Albany Community Foundation, or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
1962 - 2020
Shannan Rodgers Dankworth, born in Dallas, Texas on August 3, 1962, passed gracefully and peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 29, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Dankworth; her father, James A. (Scotty) Rodgers of Dallas; two sisters, Cameron Rodgers Drinkwater of Dallas and Meredith Rodgers Galloway of Seattle; one son, David Whitney Dankworth; two step-children, Courtney Dankworth Capone and Chad Dankworth; grandchildren, Leo Capone, Ada Capone, Tommy Capone, and Charles (little Charlie) Dankworth; and nieces and nephews, Caroline Drinkwater Waddles, Michael Drinkwater, John Drinkwater, Jackson Galloway, and Luke Galloway. Shannan grew up as a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas and remained connected there. She was also a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church in New Albany, Ohio. Shannan graduated from the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Shannan had a successful career as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, Smith Barney, and UBS. She was active in many community organizations, including the Columbus Museum of Art and Central Ohio Youth for Christ. She was an active parent and room mother for many years at the Columbus Academy. Shannan was a light in the world for all who knew her. She was compassionate and caring to everyone she met. She had many friends; she could make a new friend while walking her dog, Vincent, in the park, or even on a short Uber ride to the airport. If you met Shannan, she'd never forget you or your name. Her faith in God was strong, and she always looked forward to the day that she would be with God and join the loved ones who passed before her. She was an angel on Earth and is now an angel in Heaven. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna is assisting family with arrangements. Memorial Contributions can be directed to: Highland Park Presbyterian Church (Dallas), Central Ohio Youth for Christ, New Albany Community Foundation, or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 9, 2020.