Shantia Corbin
Corbin, Shantia
Shantia M. Corbin, age 32; 12p.m. Visitation followed by 1p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, June 25, 2020, Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Avenue. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Share sympathy expressions, view video tribute and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Victory Deliverance Church
JUN
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Victory Deliverance Church
