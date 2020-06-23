Shantia Corbin

Corbin, Shantia
Shantia M. Corbin, age 32; 12p.m. Visitation followed by 1p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, June 25, 2020, Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Avenue. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Share sympathy expressions, view video tribute and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Shantia M. Corbin, age 32; 12p.m. Visitation followed by 1p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, June 25, 2020, Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Avenue. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Share sympathy expressions, view video tribute and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.