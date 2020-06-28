Shaquille Conner

Conner, Shaquille
Shaquille "Shaq" Conner, age 23; 11a.m.-12:30p.m. Public Visitation followed by 12:30p.m. Private Funeral Service, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Greater Glory Ministries, 487 N. Champion Ave. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.