Sharma Weedy
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Logan Church of The Nazarene
650 Walhonding Ave
Logan, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Logan Church of The Nazarene
650 Walhonding Ave
Logan, OH
Sharma Weedy
Sharma Weedy


Sharma Weedy Obituary
Weedy, Sharma
Sharma L. Weedy, 84, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 10, 1934 in Glouster, Ohio, daughter of the late Loren Phillips and Ida Mae Jewell Phillips Stoneburner. Sharma was the widow of the late Robert Carleton Weedy. She retired as a nurse from Carborundum and also did private duty nursing. Sharma was a member of the Logan Church of The Nazarene. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Mark (Betty) Weedy of Carroll and Paul (Lisa) Weedy of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughters, Kathleen (Charles) Wiseman of Westerville, Chris (Jimmy Creech) Weedy of Raleigh, North Carolina and Becky Weedy of Logan; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, David (Judy) Phillips of Carroll and Ralph (Marie) Phillips of Fayetteville, North Carolina and sisters, Sharon Fairclough of Lancaster and Gertrude (Jerry) Fraber of Mt. Victory, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Sharma was preceded in death by her brothers Darrell and Billy Phillips. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Logan Church of The Nazarene, 650 Walhonding Ave., Logan, with Rev. Thomas L. Gates II officiating. Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan. Friends may call at the Logan Church of The Nazarene on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Sharma L. Weedy to HAP-CAP/S.E. Ohio Food Bank, P.O. Box 220, Glouster, Ohio 45732, FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to the Logan Church of The Nazarene, 650 Walhonding Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
