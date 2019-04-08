|
Pyle, Sharon Anita
1943 - 2019
Sharon Anita (Donathan) Pyle, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 6, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Fred Donathan and Louise Fellers, husband of 33 years, Jerry Pyle. Sharon is survived by her siblings, Mary (Chuck) Fellers, Charlotte (Ron) Shunkwiler, Butch (Patty) Donathan and Jim Donathan; children, Denise (Todd) Walters and Mary Ann (Dan) Walker-Bartolet; grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Stoudemire, Josh (Brittni) Walker, Jeremy (Taylor) Walker; great-grandchildren, Maci Walker, Roman Stoudemire, Cora Walker and Harper Walker. She worked for Vrable Health Care for over 20 years until her retirement. Sharon was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We take comfort knowing she is in Heaven with Dad bowling again, with her hook! A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019