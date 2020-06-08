Sharon Austin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin, Sharon
1947 - 2020
Sharon Aubuchon Austin, born May 30, 1947 went to be with her Lord on June 5, 2020. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; her brother, Gary Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; sister, Norma Jean Golden of Raceland, KY; sister, Anna Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; sister, Frances White of Lawrence, KS; brother, Charles Aubuchon of Flemmington, MO; and brother, Ronald Davenport of Lawrence, KS. Sharon is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Tracey) Kiser of Columbus, OH; son, Michael (Nicole) Austin of Williamsport, OH; daughter, Maria (Desco) Austin of Reynoldsburg, OH; 3 grandsons, Roger Muncy, Jared Austin, and Garrett Austin; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris (Jerry) Boehm of Flemmington, MO, Jane (Sam Elliot) Aubuchon of Raceland, KY, Deborah (Ron) Hubbard of Austin, TX, Curtis (Anita) Aubuchon of Grainvalley, MO; sister-in-law, Roberta Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor Ray Richards to officiate. Interment to follow at Groveport Cemetery, Groveport, OH. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved