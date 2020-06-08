Austin, Sharon
1947 - 2020
Sharon Aubuchon Austin, born May 30, 1947 went to be with her Lord on June 5, 2020. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; her brother, Gary Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; sister, Norma Jean Golden of Raceland, KY; sister, Anna Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; sister, Frances White of Lawrence, KS; brother, Charles Aubuchon of Flemmington, MO; and brother, Ronald Davenport of Lawrence, KS. Sharon is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Tracey) Kiser of Columbus, OH; son, Michael (Nicole) Austin of Williamsport, OH; daughter, Maria (Desco) Austin of Reynoldsburg, OH; 3 grandsons, Roger Muncy, Jared Austin, and Garrett Austin; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris (Jerry) Boehm of Flemmington, MO, Jane (Sam Elliot) Aubuchon of Raceland, KY, Deborah (Ron) Hubbard of Austin, TX, Curtis (Anita) Aubuchon of Grainvalley, MO; sister-in-law, Roberta Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor Ray Richards to officiate. Interment to follow at Groveport Cemetery, Groveport, OH. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
1947 - 2020
Sharon Aubuchon Austin, born May 30, 1947 went to be with her Lord on June 5, 2020. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; her brother, Gary Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; sister, Norma Jean Golden of Raceland, KY; sister, Anna Aubuchon of Buckner, MO; sister, Frances White of Lawrence, KS; brother, Charles Aubuchon of Flemmington, MO; and brother, Ronald Davenport of Lawrence, KS. Sharon is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Tracey) Kiser of Columbus, OH; son, Michael (Nicole) Austin of Williamsport, OH; daughter, Maria (Desco) Austin of Reynoldsburg, OH; 3 grandsons, Roger Muncy, Jared Austin, and Garrett Austin; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris (Jerry) Boehm of Flemmington, MO, Jane (Sam Elliot) Aubuchon of Raceland, KY, Deborah (Ron) Hubbard of Austin, TX, Curtis (Anita) Aubuchon of Grainvalley, MO; sister-in-law, Roberta Aubuchon of Kincaid, KS; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor Ray Richards to officiate. Interment to follow at Groveport Cemetery, Groveport, OH. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.