Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bischoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bischoff


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Bischoff Obituary
Bischoff, Sharon
1955 - 2020
Sharon K. Bischoff, 64, of Marblehead, Ohio, passed away February 4, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1955 to the late Ellis Brickey and Rena Piper. She is preceded in death by her brother David Brickey, step-father Paul (Karen) Piper. Surviving family includes husband, Bruce Bischoff; son, Stephen (Barbie) Elam; sister, Barbara Wood; step-children, McKenzie (Colin) Bumgarner, Mason (Courtney) Bischoff, Matthew Bischoff; grandchildren, Skyler, Hailey, Josie, Ari, Shane, Emma; nephew, Eric; as well as many friends and extended family. She loved her family and to be on the water. She loved everyone she came in contact with and she always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Her smile lit up the room. Sharon loved her fur babies, Sadie and Sophie. She also loved her job at OhioHealth and her work family. She will be in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - North East Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -