|
|
Bischoff, Sharon
1955 - 2020
Sharon K. Bischoff, 64, of Marblehead, Ohio, passed away February 4, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1955 to the late Ellis Brickey and Rena Piper. She is preceded in death by her brother David Brickey, step-father Paul (Karen) Piper. Surviving family includes husband, Bruce Bischoff; son, Stephen (Barbie) Elam; sister, Barbara Wood; step-children, McKenzie (Colin) Bumgarner, Mason (Courtney) Bischoff, Matthew Bischoff; grandchildren, Skyler, Hailey, Josie, Ari, Shane, Emma; nephew, Eric; as well as many friends and extended family. She loved her family and to be on the water. She loved everyone she came in contact with and she always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Her smile lit up the room. Sharon loved her fur babies, Sadie and Sophie. She also loved her job at OhioHealth and her work family. She will be in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - North East Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020