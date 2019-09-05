|
Bowen, Sharon
1959 - 2019
On September 1, 2019, Sharon Bowen (Ussery), passed away suddenly at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Sharon was born on March 12, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio to Jeannete Ussery (Lyle) and the late Robert Ussery of Columbus, Ohio. Her strong Catholic faith and devotion to our Lord enabled her to develop personal traits such as a love for her fellow beings and an abundance of energy, humor, and wisdom that she exhibited while in the service of others. She could energize a room quickly with her laughter, insight, and bright smile. She was constantly helping friends and family members, in particular the youngsters in her life. She was a graduate of Westland High School and Ohio State University with a degree in Business Administration. She and her husband, Ken Bowen, developed together a thriving Home Inspection business. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Bowen; her mother, Jeannette Ussery; her sisters, Carol Trimmer, Mary Critchfield; her brother, Greg Ussery; nephews, Justin and Jared Trimmer; nieces, Nicole, Cassady and Alasia Critchfield; step children, Andrea, Randy, Russell; and grandchildren, Carlin, Finn, Andrew, Jessica, Hannah, and Emily. The funeral will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 North High Street, Lewis Center, Ohio 433035. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . To watch her tribute video and make online condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019