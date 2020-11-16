Caldwell, Sharon
1947 - 2020
Sharon Drucilla Caldwell, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2020. Sharon was born in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 3, 1947 to the late Vivian Thompson and James Thompson. She attended Sacred Heart High School and Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. She retired from a supervisor position at the State of Ohio in 2010. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her loving sisters and brothers Vivian, Patricia, Johnny, James, and Robert. She will be dearly missed by her children, Stacy Caldwell and Ebony Caldwell; her grandchildren, Aaron and Gabriel; and great grandchildren, Judah and Lincoln; as well as by many extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received on Friday 9:30am at CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43232 with services to begin at 10:30am Father Ramon Owera, officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM