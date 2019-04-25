Home

Services
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fox-Jackson Township Cemetery
Circleville, OH
View Map
Resources
Sharon Clark Obituary
Clark, Sharon
Sharon Clark, age 78, of Orient, OH, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, OH just one day shy of being married for 50 years to the love of her life, Jim Clark. Born in Pickaway County, OH to the late Paul and Willa Bullock, Sharon was a graduate of Walnut Township High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Raymon Bullock and her grandson Ryan Teets. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, James O. Clark; her children, James E. Clark of Indiana, Holly (Mike) Wolford of Findlay, OH, Sharon Lee (Joe) Clark-Ward of Washington Court House, OH and Todd Eugene (Cathy) Clark of Johnstown, OH; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Lavonne Melvin and her family of Bloomingburg, OH; many cousins, and the extended and loving Clark Family. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. TUESDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777, where her Funeral Service will be held 11a.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019. Burial will follow at Fox-Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Clark Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
