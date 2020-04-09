|
Colburn, Sharon
1940 - 2020
Sharon Ann Colburn, age 79, of Columbus, OH, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born December 30, 1940 in Columbus, OH to the late Harry and Rita Murray. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Janet O'Mahoney, and nephew Lance Duvall. She is survived by her four children, Dennis Colburn, Kathryn (Walter) Ozello, Daniel Colburn, and Nora Colburn; six grandchildren, Amber, Gabrielle, Sean, James, Samuel and Alexander; great-grandchild, Ruby; two sisters, Mary Patricia (Terry) Moore and Sheila (Alan) Duvall; brother-in-law, Thomas O'Mahoney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School and a retiree of the Ohio State University. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020