Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Buckeye Christian Church
1528 London Groveport Road
Grove City, OH
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Buckeye Christian Church
1528 London Groveport Road
Grove City, OH
Corzatt, Sharon "Sherry"
1947 - 2019
Sharon R. "Sherry" Corzatt age 71 of Columbus passed away February 7, 2019 at Monterey Care Center. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Slick. She is survived by her Husband Dana Corzatt, Son Kyle Corzatt, grandchildren Becca Slick, Jonathan Slick, Samantha Corzatt, Eric Corzatt and Sara Corzatt; great granddaughter Shayla. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of funeral at 1:00 PM at Buckeye Christian Church 1528 London Groveport Road Grove City, OH, with Pastor Jeff Helton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the church. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, OH with online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
