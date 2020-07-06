Or Copy this URL to Share

Crawford, Sharon

1941 - 2020

Sharon F. Crawford, 79, of Powell, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is survived by husband, Dan; sons, Bryan (Bethany) and Kevin (Julie); and granddaughter, Leah Grace. Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, July 13, 2020 at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43235. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store