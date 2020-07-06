1/
Sharon Crawford
1941 - 2020
Crawford, Sharon
1941 - 2020
Sharon F. Crawford, 79, of Powell, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is survived by husband, Dan; sons, Bryan (Bethany) and Kevin (Julie); and granddaughter, Leah Grace. Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, July 13, 2020 at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43235. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
