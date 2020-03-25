|
|
Ferguson, Sharon
1947 - 2020
Sharon Sue Ferguson (Schaub), passed on March 20, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1947 in Columbus, OH. Sharon was 73, loved her two sons Chris and Shawn Claar. She has 10 grandchildren and numerous cousins. Sharon new no strangers, she loved all. Loved by mother, Marguerite Schaub; father, Marco Mercurio; adoptive father, Joseph Schaub; sisters, Sandy Schaub, Patti Schaub-Cooper, Jodi Schaub-Foor; companion of 20 years, John Elliott. She attended cosmetology school and nursing school, graduated from Walnut Ridge High School. Services will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com Heaven gained an angel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020