|
|
Gardell, Sharon
1936 - 2019
Sharon Gardell peacefully went home to the Lord, February 4, at the home of her son. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Shoemaker (Mike); son, James Gardell; and grandson, Evan Gardell; brother, John "Pete" (Mildred) Garrett; nephews, Keenan, Tim (Lynne) and Randy (Ami) Garrett. Preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Gardell and parents Della and Ralph Garrett. Sharon was born in Sidney, Ohio and graduated from Sidney High School and The Ohio State University College of Journalism. While at OSU, she was the copy editor of the Lantern newspaper. She was an avid Ohio State football fan, purchasing season tickets for 60 years. She retired from Columbus Public Schools with 32 years of service as a school secretary at Gladstone, Brookhaven and Beechcroft. Her love of wildlife led her to serving 20 years as a docent primarily at the gorilla habitat at the Columbus Zoo. She attended many zoological conferences. A highlight of her travels was a trip to Africa to encounter the mountain gorillas in the wild. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, where she swam with the dolphins and manatees, became a certified scuba diver and volunteered at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary. Additionally, she enjoyed fishing, shelling and the beaches of Sanibel-Captiva Islands. Her Funeral Service will be held at 3pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road, where friends may start to arrive at 2:30pm. A private family interment will be held at Kingwood Memorial Park. We would like to thank the many friends and neighbors for their loving care and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's memory for the Gorillas to the Columbus Zoo. Please add 'Sharon Gardell' in the memo section of the check. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019