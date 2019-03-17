Home

Sharon Hemmerly


1948 - 2019
Sharon Hemmerly Obituary
Hemmerly, Sharon
1948 - 2019
Sharon Lewis Hemmerly, age 70, passed away on March 16, 2019. Born May 4, 1948 to the late Thomas and Ruth Lewis. Graduated from Marion Franklin HS in 1966. Preceded in death by son, Tom Dougherty. Survived by daughter, Debbie (Hiney) Hall; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jayson, Corey, Chase, Hiney and Makayla; many cousins and loving aunt, Dorothy Vance. Per Sharon's request there will be no calling hours or graveside service. Inurnment will be at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribute to a in memory of Sharon. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
