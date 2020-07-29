Hogan, Sharon
1949 - 2020
Sharon (Good) Hogan, 71, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 20, 1949 to the late John and Marie (Coldon) Good, Sharon grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey and graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1967. Sharon enjoyed classical music, gardening, reading and above all, spending time with her family. Those lucky enough to have known Sharon will always remember her for her beauty, warmth and infinite grace. Sharon's memory will be forever cherished by her loving husband, Kevin Hogan, with whom she shared 48 years; children, Kelly (Nic) Marullo of Pickerington, Ohio, Christopher Hogan of Pickerington, Ohio, and Katherine Hogan (Brandon Aselage) of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Savannah, Brooke and Nicholas Marullo, all of Pickerington, Ohio; sisters, Eleanor Osbun of West Chester, Ohio and Joann Stutts of Budd Lake, New Jersey; and a host of in-laws, extended family and long-time friends. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Central Ohio
.