Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Sharon K. Close


1947 - 2020
Sharon K. Close Obituary
Close, Sharon K.
1947 - 2020
Sharon Kay Close, 73, of Columbus, OH, passed away February 4, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1947 to the late Curtis Rose and Ethel Crosby. She is preceded in death by her husband John Close Jr. of 35 years, son John (Kelly) Close. Surviving family includes, son, Glenn (Michelle) Litton; daughter, Kristie (Jamie) Stripe; granddaughters, Laken Litton, Aubrey Close, Jordyn Close; grandson, Michael B. Litton; great grandson, Jesse; brother, Keith Rose; sister-in-law, Gloria Rose; special cousin, Regina Miller; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home-NE, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road on Friday, February 7, 2020. Burial will follow in procession with a graveside service to Fernwood Cemetery, 460 Rowe Road, Lockbourne, OH. www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
