Kitts, Sharon
Sharon R. Kitts, 71, passed away peacefully and rose in glory on the morning of February 26, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born July 15, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Samuel and Dorothy Ladig. She was a long-time resident of central Ohio and recently retired to Florida with her husband of twenty-one years. She was a member and organist for the American Baptist Church of Lakeland. She was an avid sewer and loved to quilt. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all. Survived by her husband, William Harold Kitts of Auburndale, Florida; sons, Paul (Heather) Renzetti, Joseph (Alissa) Renzetti, and Andrew Renzetti, all of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Karen (Michael) Edmonds; and brother, John (Deborah) Ladig of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sister-in-law, Debi Ladig, of Pompano Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Sarah (Barry) Stepp, Lindsey (Patrick) Meissner, Nicholas Renzetti, Mason Renzetti, Evelyn Renzetti, Keoni and Souvanny Miller; and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Mae Stepp, all of central Ohio; many step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother Sammy Ladig. A memorial service will be held 11 am March 7, 2020 at the American Baptist Church of Westerville, 401 E. Shrock Rd, Westerville, Ohio. Pastor Ralph Gordon officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020