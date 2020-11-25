1/
Sharon L. Miesse
1945 - 2020
Miesse, Sharon L.
1945 - 2020
Sharon Lee Miesse, age 75, of Westerville, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband Steven, parents Bill and Betty Garner. Survived by children, Jeff, David, Emmalee, Shara and Elizabeth Miesse; grandchildren, Haley, Adalynn, Braxton, Gabriella, Sophia, Clayton, Annabelle and Evelyn. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mt. Carmel Hospice for their excellent care. Visitation will be held Friday, November 27 from 2-4pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. Masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30 at 10:30am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43081. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
