|
|
Lewis, Sharon
1940 - 2019
Sharon K. Lewis (Thacker), age 79, died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester. Sharon was a 1959 graduate of Columbus South High School and a retiree from the State of Ohio / Ohio Student Aid Commission. Left to remember her love are Sharon's sisters-in-law, Brenda and Mary; three nephews, Terry (Melissa) Thacker, Trevor (Kelly) Thacker, and Michael (Wendy) Thacker; three nieces, Tracy (Conrad) Knowles, Wendy Hayden and Renee (Jon) Colinear; her great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Nathan, Jamie, Jacob T, Zakary, Makenzi, Jacob S, Lauryn, Noah, Shane, Brooke, Aria, Mia, Addison; and Sharon's dear friend, Shirley Bowler. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Mabel Thacker, brothers Terry and Kenny, and sister Beverly. Sharon will always be remembered for her fierce love of her family and the Ohio State Buckeyes football team with whom she was member of the Buckeye Sideliners for many years. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 11AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Thacker family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester for their attentiveness and care over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to The / Heart.Org. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019