Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lewis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Sharon
1940 - 2019
Sharon K. Lewis (Thacker), age 79, died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester. Sharon was a 1959 graduate of Columbus South High School and a retiree from the State of Ohio / Ohio Student Aid Commission. Left to remember her love are Sharon's sisters-in-law, Brenda and Mary; three nephews, Terry (Melissa) Thacker, Trevor (Kelly) Thacker, and Michael (Wendy) Thacker; three nieces, Tracy (Conrad) Knowles, Wendy Hayden and Renee (Jon) Colinear; her great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Nathan, Jamie, Jacob T, Zakary, Makenzi, Jacob S, Lauryn, Noah, Shane, Brooke, Aria, Mia, Addison; and Sharon's dear friend, Shirley Bowler. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Mabel Thacker, brothers Terry and Kenny, and sister Beverly. Sharon will always be remembered for her fierce love of her family and the Ohio State Buckeyes football team with whom she was member of the Buckeye Sideliners for many years. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 11AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Thacker family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester for their attentiveness and care over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to The / Heart.Org. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now