Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Sharon Ott


1948 - 2020
Sharon Ott Obituary
Ott, Sharon
1948 - 2020
Sharon B. Ott, age 72, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Robert and Eunice (Lantz) Bray. Sharon graduated from Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights, Ohio. She attended Miami University of Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree and met her husband, Jeffrey. After graduating and getting married in 1970, Sharon and Jeffrey settled in Columbus to start a family. She was a teacher in the Columbus Public School System for 5 years. After being a teacher, Sharon decided to stay at home so she could spend time with and take care of her family. Sharon is a current member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she previously was active in their Christmas Programs and Sunday School Classes. She loved working out, being active at McConnell Heart Health Center, and enjoyed running and Pilates. Her biggest accomplishment, was completing Disney's Half Marathon with her family by her side. Hilton Head Island, SC was her home-away-from-home where she created another community of friends and fellowship. She loved life, being with family, and entertaining friends. Sharon will be greatly missed by her husband, Jeffrey D. Ott; daughters, Bethany Lynn and Julie Ann Ott; grandchildren, Hunter, Jeffrey and Katherine Ott; sister, Diane (Dean) Bowers and her children, Amy, Chris, Eric and Jessie; brother, David Bray and his children, Janice, David, Jackie and Tina. Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 2 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, Ohio 43026, in loving memory of Mindy, Samantha, Molly, Chelsea, Callie, Marley, Lulu, Daisy and Bailey. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2020
