Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle
1205 Hildreth Ave
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle
1205 Hildreth Ave
Sharon Qualls


1955 - 2020
Sharon Qualls Obituary
Qualls, Sharon
1955 - 2020
Sharon Denise Qualls, age 64. Sunrise December 8, 1955 and Sunset February 11, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Gospel Tabernacle, 1205 Hildreth Ave. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The QUALLS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
