Keaney, Sharon Robinson
1937 - 2020
Sharon Robinson Keaney, October 26, 1937-March 1, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sharon Keaney passed away peacefully in her home after a battle with congestive heart failure. Sharon was a woman of indescribable character and wisdom. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, where she grew up with her sister, Diana Robinson Gregory. She worked and lived with passion from a young age. Sharon was an accomplished writer and leader of the community. She was passionate about women's leadership and equality in the workforce and lead by example for peers and family. It was in Columbus, where she met her loving husband, William Keaney, Sr. Married at 18, she began her lifelong journey of cultivating a beautiful family. Her family home quickly became the focus of many events and holidays. She is survived in life by three of her four children, William Keaney Jr. and daughter-in-law Sara Keaney, Robert Keaney, and Susan Keaney Helber and son, James Keaney preceded her in death by a few years. Sharon worked many years in service to others through her positions at the Columbus Citizen-Journal, Nationwide, Central Ohio and United Way from which she retired. She volunteered her time in numerous leadership, service and women's groups. She was an active member of Zonta, Leadership Worthington, West High Alumni club, Worthington Hills Women's Club, Worthington Hills Civic Association, Jefferson Awards judge, GRQ Stock Club, Bridge Club, and Euchre Club. She maintained many friendships and working relationships that have carried with her until her final days. As the Matriarch of the family, Sharon was always making her family and friends welcomed with open arms and an open heart. From her four children, she is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her legacy continues to live on in the hearts and minds of all of her future generations. She will be missed by many and remembered by all who knew her as a brilliant, beautiful, and strong woman. A Funeral Service will be held at 3pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065, where friends may call from 12-3pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 in Sharon's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020