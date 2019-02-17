Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Sharon Salveto


1954 - 2019
Sharon Salveto Obituary
Salveto, Sharon
1954 - 2019
Sharon Salveto age 64 of Columbus passed away February 15, 2019 at Kobacker House. She was born August 16, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. Sharon graduated from Bliss Business College. She retired from the State of Ohio Franklin Medical Center. She is survived by her husband Paul Salveto, her children Rick Yoder, Cyndi (Eddy) Siemon and Candace (Hubie) Dalton; grandchildren Ryan and Riley Yoder, Anna Siemon and Morgan Dalton; step children Jennifer Swaim, Julie Salveto and Nicci (Colin) Manley of the UK; step grandchildren Shanna and AJ Swaim, Jenna Salveto and Richard Manley, Brothers Jack, Chris and Gary Diamond and numerous nieces and nephews Friends may visit Thursday February 21,2019 from 1-3 PM and 5PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio Pastor Tim Womack officiating. Private family interment Greeenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
